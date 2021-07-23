Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman, 63, of Winona, MN was met by her heavenly family on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She passed in her home surrounded by her family following a brief illness. Her courage and strength were inspirational during this challenging time. Memorial services will be held Saturday July 31, 2021, at 11:30 AM at the New Albin, IA Community Center with Pastor Paul Burgess leading. Burial will be following the ceremony at the Mount Hope Cemetery in rural New Albin. Friends may call from 9:00 AM until the service begins. Martin-Grau Funeral Home in Waukon, IA, is handling the arrangements. Memorials may be directed to the Mount Hope Cemetery or Church Fund.
Jody was born April 28, 1958, in Waukon, IA, to Robert and Shirley (Weymiller) Bulman. She was baptized and confirmed at Mount Hope Presbyterian Church in rural New Albin, IA. The family lived in the town of New Albin. Jody thoroughly enjoyed growing up in a small town with her extended family and good friends. Family videos show her at age 12 going full-throttle on her Honda 70 around the yard, which became somewhat of a hallmark for Jody. The Mississippi and the Upper Iowa Rivers were part of her landscape as a youngster. Jody attended Kee High School in Lansing, IA, and graduated in 1976. She excelled in basketball and especially in having fun with her family and friends.
Jody earned a degree in Lab Technology at WWTC in La Crosse, WI, and worked in Colorado, Decorah, IA, and in Winona. While in Colorado, in addition to enjoying the mountains, she flew in a hot air balloon, another experience that defined her adventurous personality. Jody then became a passionate mother and homemaker while married to Steven Wiltgen. To this union were born three beautiful children: Jacob Steven, Megan Hope, and Samuel James. Jody and Steve later divorced.
In 2005, Jody met Lee, and the sparks began to fly. Jody and Lee became fast friends and their love grew quickly. Both lamented that they hadn’t met earlier and they didn’t have more time together.
At nearly 50 years of age, Jody decided to go back to school and get a nursing degree. She earned her LPN degree at MN Southeast Technical in Winona. She briefly worked for an insurance company, then she landed the job that she truly loved: working with special needs children in the Winona Public Schools. It was challenging but extremely fulfilling for her.
Jody and Lee were married May 9, 2015, after a brief ten year engagement. They were inseparable. They spent a lot of time camping on the south-branch of the Whitewater River near Altura, MN, and fishing for Sunnies with cane poles in Sam Gordie’s Slough on the Mississippi River near Winona. She loved the outdoors and especially a good campfire. She also loved to watch old westerns and “Svengoolie” with Lee on cold Winter Saturday nights by the fire.
Jody led her life with passion and fortitude. She was a strong and carefree sprit, somewhat rebellious, and definitely a rule-breaker. She had a beautiful, mischievous smile and an infectious giggle, like she always had something up her sleeve. Jody only knew meaningful relationships. She loved meeting people and brought her brand of honesty, spunk, and sassiness to everyone she met. She loved life and she was truly happy! We will all miss her pretty green eyes, her smile, and her vivacious personality. Her spirit and energy filled any room she graced.
Jody’s friends and family were important to her. She cherished her Wednesday evening gatherings or lunches with the girls and she loved spending time with her sisters on their annual Christmas Girl Shop. Jody loved her friends and family, but her single most important love was that of motherhood. She cherished the role and loved all her children immensely. She was always a small-town girl enriched with small-town family values, and she raised her children with great love and compassion in an effort to instill those values. Her world revolved around family and friends. Her guidance and wisdom will be missed, but Jody’s spirit will be carried forth by those who knew her and loved her. She was cherished by all who knew her because she was so easy to love.
Jody and Lee were members of the Winona Athletic Club (Polish Embassy) and American Maikido, a Christian-based self-defense Club.
Jody leaves behind her loving husband Lee; son Jacob (Christine) Wiltgen of Highlands Ranch, CO, and their newborn daughter Katherine Wiltgen; daughter Megan Wiltgen of McKinney, TX, and her daughter Riley Karnousky; son Samuel Wiltgen (Becky Hlavac) of Mesa, AZ; step-son Aaron Stoltman (Karen Locke) of Minneapolis, MN; step-daughter Hannah Stoltman-Snyder of La Crosse, WI; brother Doug (LeeAnn) Bulman of Oelwein, IA; brother Dan (Barb) Bulman of La Crescent, MN; soul sister Jeanne Dobbs of Wasioja, MN; brother John (Jodi) Bulman of Zumbro Falls, MN; sister Lynne (John) Burke of Burnsville, MN; mother-in-law Marylou Baylon of Winona, MN; and step-mother Marilyn Bulman of Waukon, IA. She also leaves behind her beloved Black Lab Emma and is lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.
Jody was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Shirley Bulman; brothers-in-law David Dobbs and William Stoltman; and great-nieces Poppy Stevens and River Carver-Dobbs, over whom Jody has agreed to watch while in heaven.
Jody was a two-time recipient of the gift of life from her loving family. Her mother Shirley gave her a kidney in July of 1990, and her brother Dan gave her a kidney in February of 2008. She was always immensely grateful to both, acknowledging that Danny was now officially her favorite brother.
Honorary urn bearers are her children Jacob Wiltgen, Megan Wiltgen, Samuel Wiltgen and step-children Aaron Stoltman and Hannah Stoltman-Snyder. Special honorary urn bearers are granddaughter Riley Karnousky and newborn granddaughter Katherine Wiltgen, whom Jody regretfully didn’t have time to meet. One of Jody’s fondest memories is running in the rain with Riley, whom Jody loved very much. Another family tradition was “running the road” when someone would drive away after visiting, giving them a proper sendoff.
