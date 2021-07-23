Jody Lynn (Bulman) Stoltman

Jody’s friends and family were important to her. She cherished her Wednesday evening gatherings or lunches with the girls and she loved spending time with her sisters on their annual Christmas Girl Shop. Jody loved her friends and family, but her single most important love was that of motherhood. She cherished the role and loved all her children immensely. She was always a small-town girl enriched with small-town family values, and she raised her children with great love and compassion in an effort to instill those values. Her world revolved around family and friends. Her guidance and wisdom will be missed, but Jody’s spirit will be carried forth by those who knew her and loved her. She was cherished by all who knew her because she was so easy to love.