 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
JoAnn J. Beaty

JoAnn J. Beaty

{{featured_button_text}}

BLAIR, Wis. — JoAnn J. Beaty, 81, of Blair died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.

A small private ceremony (limited to closest family and friends, due to COVID restrictions) will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Ansgar’s Catholic Church in Blair, with burial in the Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery in rural Blair. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News