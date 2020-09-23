BLAIR, Wis. — JoAnn J. Beaty, 81, of Blair died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Grand View Care Center in Blair.
A small private ceremony (limited to closest family and friends, due to COVID restrictions) will be held Saturday, Sept. 26, in St. Ansgar’s Catholic Church in Blair, with burial in the Fagernes Lutheran Cemetery in rural Blair. A complete obituary can be viewed at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Blair is assisting the family with arrangements.
