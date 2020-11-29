Our loving and devoted mother and grandmother, Joann Clarice Hagedorn, 84, of Winona died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Joann was born June 11, 1936, in Winona to Edward and Ella (Heller) Smith. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Winona, where she later married Charles “Chuck” Hagedorn, May 19, 1956.

Joann was an active member of St. Martin’s Church throughout her life. She was a member of the Walther League in her youth and later the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, through which she worked many church bazaars and luncheons. Her activities in the church reflected her love for the community in which she lived and her love for children. At different points in her life, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and participated in many Bible studies. She was generous with her time and served her church wherever she was needed.

The strong connection to those around her was central to all parts of Joann’s life. Her love of teaching extended into the community, where she worked with children with special needs, in the Winona public schools. Music gave her the opportunity to be among friends. She enjoyed singing, dancing, and played in an accordion band when she was young. Throughout her life, she rarely missed a performance by the Winona Municipal Band, where her husband played trombone.