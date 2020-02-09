Joan Marie Benck (Reglin) died suddenly Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. She was 83. Joan was born to Dolis and Lambert Reglin on Oct. 7, 1936.
She spent most of her life living in Winona, having gone to Jefferson Elementary and Winona Junior and Senior high schools. She worked for a time at the Kreskie food counter before marrying Kenneth Benck in 1956 and spending some of Kenny’s remaining Air Force time in Houston, Texas, and returning to Winona in 1960.
She was a stay-at-home mom until landing a job at the Sauer home as a nurse’s aide in 1977, where she stayed until 1997.
Joan loved to travel, taking advantage of her daughter living in Montana and then Seattle. Her son and family live on Long Island, New York, which was also a source of many trips. She took many vacations with her two sisters, Mary and Barb, their husbands and at times, their mother, Dolis. She took advantage of the opportunity twice to visit her daughter and family living in England and venturing to Germany on one such visit.
Besides her love for her Lord, she loved her two families on both coasts of the U.S. Her children and four grandchildren brought her much joy and happiness, and she was always ready to give them lots of smooches on both cheeks.
She is preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Mary. She is survived by daughter, Cindy (Dan); and son, Mike (Gail); grandchildren, Amanda (Scott), Ashley, Ryan and Morgan; her sister, Barbara (Bert); and nephews, Christopher Chad, and Butch (Holly).
In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Winona.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, with visitation starting at 1 p.m. all at Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, with the Rev. Matthew Schoell officiating. Inurnment will be in Buffalo City Public Cemetery, Buffalo City, Wissconsin.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home, Winona, and Fountain City, Wisconsin. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.