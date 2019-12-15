RANDOLPH, Wis. — Joan M. Dais (nee Klink), 84, of Randolph passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Golden Years of Randolph Care Community.
Joan was born March 29, 1935, in Rubicon, Wisconsin, to Quirin and Anna (nee Roethle) Klink. She was united in marriage to Harley J. Dais on Feb. 16, 1986, in Winona. He preceded her in death in 1992. Joan was an LPN and a Franciscan Sister with the Congregation of Our Lady of Lourdes for 33 years in Rochester, Minnesota.
She enjoyed crocheting, reading, bird-watching and watching Catholic channel EWTN.
Joan is survived by her sister, Dorothy (Joseph) Becker; and sisters-in-law, Monica Klink and Mary Klink. She is further survived by hundreds of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harley Dais; siblings, Anne (Edgar) Wolf, Marie Klink, Quirin, Jerome (Betty), Therese (Donald) Carr, Rosemary (Glen) Grinwald, Joseph (Florence), Clarence, Kenneth (Joan) and Fr. Anthony Klink; brother-in-law, Gordon Kircher; and sister-in-law, Ruth Klink.
Mass of Christian Burial for Joan will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, at St. John Catholic Church, W1170 Rome Road, Rubicon, Wisconsin, 53078, with Fr. David LaPlante officiating. Family will greet relatives and friends from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Private inurnment in St. John Catholic Cemetery, Rubicon.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff at Golden Years, who provided outstanding care and support to Joan in her final months.
In memory of Joan, memorial contributions to St. John Catholic Church in Rubicon, are greatly appreciated. The Shimon Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences and tributes may be shared at: www.shimonfuneralhome.com.