BURNSVILLE—Joan K. Hanson, age 83 of Burnsville formerly of Winona & Westbrook, passed away Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at Ebenezer Ridges Care Center in Burnsville. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, May 12, 2022 at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church in rural Westbrook. Interment will be in the Old Westbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Old Westbrook Lutheran Church or to the Downs Syndrome Society of Minnesota.

Joan Katherine (Olson) Hanson was born April 12, 1938 to Torris and Helma (Einertson) Olson in Westbrook Township, Minnesota. She attended and graduated from Westbrook High School. Joan married Garry Hanson on February 5, 1956 at Old Westbrook Lutheran Church and began their journey together. The couple moved to Winona, where Joan began her career working at Watkins Products for over 35 years, until retirement. Over the years in Winona, she was an active volunteer in the P.T.A., summer bible school, cub scouts, Girl Scouts and Winona Mrs. Jaycees.

Joan is survived by her children: Randy (Cindy) of Eagan, Laurie (Mike) Timp of Cottage Grove, Thom (Jing) of San Ramon, CA, David of Lakeville, Kevin (Lauren) of Minneapolis, Mark of Lakeville and Eric (Tina) of Buffalo, NY; 14 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; brother, Charles (Maryln) of New Brighten; many nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, Torris & Helma; husband, Gary; and daughter, Jody. Thank you to Stephens Funeral Service—Westbrook Funeral Home for the assistance with all of the arrangements.