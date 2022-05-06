OWATONNA—Joan Carol Pickart Bell of Owatonna, MN died May 1, 2022, at her home with her family by her side. The family will celebrate Joan’s life with a prayer service on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Brick – Meger Funeral Home in Owatonna, MN. Family will gather at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Joan was born in Milwaukee, WI on June 21, 1933, the daughter of Harold and Mary (Newton) Pickart. Joan graduated from Winona Senior High School in 1951. She was united in marriage to her life partner, Donald Bell on June 13, 1953 at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Winona. Together the couple raised two sons, Glen and Scott.

Joan worked at the First National Bank of Rochester and Sun Bank of Delray Beach, Florida. She also worked for IBM of Rochester where she held management positions in Administrative Services and Information Development before taking early retirement in 1987 after 19 years of service.

After Joan and Don’s retirement, they spent much time golfing, traveling, and occasionally at the casino. She was past president of Harvest House in Winona, volunteer at the Winona Senior Center, and past treasurer of Eagles Auxiliary of Winona. Her favorite summer pastime was watching great-grandchildren play ball.

Joan will be remembered by her husband Don of 68 years; son, Scott of Owatonna; grandchildren: Derek (Lindsay) Bell, Lakeville, MN; Lindsey (Jake) Raasch, Zumbrota, MN; Michael (Natalie) Bell, Owatonna; and Melissa (Louis) Wencl, Owatonna; great-grandchildren: Madilynn, Myla, Macy, Melanie, Kora, Noel, Onna, Payton, Ethan, Austin, Grant, Braylen and Kayla, and sister MaryAnn Preston, Lake City, MN.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Glen; brother, Jerome Pickart; sister, Kay Schaefer; and nephew, Brett Ekker.

Joan requested this message be shared: Many thanks for the wonderful care I received, especially In-Home Hospice, Mayo-Rochester’s Team of nurses, my better half always at my side, Scott, Mike, Natalie, Melissa and my two boys Ethan and Austin for being with me for love and support and lots of help. Again, thanks and I love you.

