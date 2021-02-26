Jo Ann Thomas, 67, of Winona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services, via Zoom, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5. Shiva will be held, via Zoom, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Those wishing to participate in the service and Shiva should e-mail lmack@templeisrael.com for the Zoom contact information and links.