Jo Ann Thomas

Jo Ann Thomas, 67, of Winona passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, surrounded by her family.

Funeral services, via Zoom, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 5. Shiva will be held, via Zoom, at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 7. Those wishing to participate in the service and Shiva should e-mail lmack@templeisrael.com for the Zoom contact information and links.

A complete obituary is available at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

