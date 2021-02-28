Jo Ann Thomas

Jo Ann was wise, insightful and perceptive. A great listener, she was always interested in getting to know and learn about you. Jo Ann could also be fiery and sassy — she was never afraid to speak her mind, but did so in a straight-forward and loving way. She constantly sought new reasons for living and making a difference in the lives of others.

After being diagnosed with cancer in 1996, Jo Ann dedicated herself to her own healing and that of others. Armed with 10 years of previous lay experience providing homeopathic remedies to family and friends, she shifted her career path to become a certified classical homeopath. She was inspired by her own journey and the desire to help others. Jo Ann completed the three-year clinically-based training at the Northwestern Academy of Homeopathy in St. Louis Park, Minn., graduating in 2000 and opening her practice in Winona, where she served clients for 20 years.

Alongside some conventional medical treatments for her cancer, Jo Ann also sought out alternative treatments and healing, not only of her body, but also of her mind and spirit. Jo Ann firmly believed that mind-body healing was possible, and she led and supported many on their healing path. In recent years, she was dedicated to the healing practice of Qi Gong meditation.