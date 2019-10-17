Jim Karsina, a well-known local artist and professor of the arts at Aquinas College for 37 years, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis; and his two children, Emily and Allen. LaFontsee Galleries has represented Jim’s work for 25 years and will be hosting a life celebration for Jim from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at the gallery at 833 Lake Drive SE. All are welcome! For additional information, please contact the gallery by email linda@lafontsee.us or call 616-451-9820.
