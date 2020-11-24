WHITEHALL, Wis. — Jerome “Jerry” J. Suchla, 87, of Whitehall died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in his home.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in Saint John’s Catholic Church, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery, both in Whitehall. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A complete obituary may seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.
