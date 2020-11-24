 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jerome 'Jerry' J. Suchla

Jerome 'Jerry' J. Suchla

{{featured_button_text}}

WHITEHALL, Wis. — Jerome “Jerry” J. Suchla, 87, of Whitehall died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in his home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 27, in Saint John’s Catholic Church, with burial in the Lincoln Cemetery, both in Whitehall. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service. A complete obituary may seen at www.jackfuneralhomes.com. The Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News