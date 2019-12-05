CADOTT/FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. — Jeffrey P. Semling, 55, of Cadott, formerly of Fountain City, died Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019, at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fountain City, with Father Prince Raja as celebrant. Burial will be at the Parish Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, and again from 10 a.m. until the hour of the Mass Saturday, all at the church. Talbot Family Funeral Homes is assisting the family with arrangements.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys