 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jeffrey P. Halvorsen

Jeffrey P. Halvorsen

{{featured_button_text}}
Jeffrey P. Halvorsen

Jeffrey P. Halvorsen, age 53, of Arcadia, WI passed away on August 22, 2021.

There will be a Celebration of Life held at the Wanek Center, 730 Raider Dr. in Arcadia on Saturday, August 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. Rev. Sebastian J. Kolodziejczyk will officiate. Friends and family may visit from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. A police and fire procession will begin at 10:00 a.m. ending with a salute to Jeff at the Wanek Center. A complete obituary can be found at www.blaschkeschneider.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News