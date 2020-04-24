Jeffrey Jilk

PAYSON, Ariz. — Jeffrey Lynn Jilk, 68, passed away after a brief illness in Payson Monday, March 16, 2020. Jeffrey was born to Adeline and Francis Jilk March 20, 1951 in Winona. He grew up in Winona and graduated from Winona High School in 1969. He then completed a degree from the University of Minnesota. He worked in manufacturing management in the Los Angeles, Calif. area for a Fortune 500 company before starting his own consulting firm, Jilk and Associates, in Payson. His parents proceeded him in death. Jeff is survived by his wife, Linda; and stepson, Michael Desmond. Also serving him are brothers, Craig (Pat), Bruce (Patti); and sisters, Susan (Chuck) Tremain, and Lynda Carothers. Internment in Payson.