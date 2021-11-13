Jeannine Rae (Staats) Heisler, 89, of Lake City, passed away on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at the Lake City Care Center.

Jeannine was born August 8, 1932, at the Methodist Hospital in La Crosse Wisconsin, to Lillian and Raymond Staats. She graduated from Logan High School in 1950, and went to work at Wards in the office. She met Al Heisler while working there and they were married on November 14, 1951. They bought and ran The Coffee Shop in Hokah, MN in 1952. Then in 1955, Al joined the Minnesota State Highway Patrol. After leaving there they owned and operated the Country Kitchen North in Rochester. A year later they opened the Country Kitchen South in Rochester. After selling those, they moved to Lake City and remodeled the old Collins Drug Store into a family restaurant, named The Galley. The Big Al was named for Al and was on the menu until the restaurant closed.

After retiring, Jeannine and Al bought the old Marilyn’s Tavern in Frontenac and remodeled it for Frontenac Surplus. They sold the business in 1993. After selling their business, they enjoyed the winters in Arizona. Jeannine loved flowers in Minnesota and Arizona. She enjoyed playing cards and board games with her family and especially her grandchildren. She had to watch them as they would like to cheat if they could pull the wool over grandma’s eyes, it was always fun. She loved to sing, especially around the campfire. She loved camping at the same campground in Hatfield, WI for over 50 years. Her family has kept up the tradition. She was a member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, was president of the TOPS in Lake City for many years, and she volunteered at Semcac.

She is survived by her six children: Delrae (Tim) Wolter of Cresco, IA, John (Sandy) Heisler of Lime Springs, IA, Sarah (Dave) Sprick of Eau Claire, WI, Jeff Heisler of Lake City, MN, Allyson (Jay) Nibbe of Lake City, MN, Amy (Kent) Burdick of Elgin, MN; 16 grandchildren; and 25 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Al; grandson, Jayden Andrew Heisler; and sisters: Lois Staats-Twite-Allen and Jen (Gary) Candahl.

Memorial mass will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021, at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church with Father Matt Fasnacht presiding. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at the St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to the Lake City Care Center for recliners for the hospice room. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.