Jeanne Marie (Freeberg) Walch

Jeanne had many friends, she enjoyed bridge, dining at “supper clubs” and dancing. Jeanne and Bernie enjoyed their neighborhood bowling league in Beaverton, Ore., where she was known for her signature style and blue bowling ball. Many times, she quietly walked away from family poker nights with everyone’s money. She loved bird watching, listening to Mario Lanza and the Three Tenors, spending time with Bernie’s expansive family, and everything chocolate. She made excellent chili and cross-stitched gorgeous heirloom Christmas stockings for each of her children and grandchildren. Jeanne is fondly remembered for her love of sports, which encompassed Vikings football (SKOL!), Twins baseball, and every sport her children and grandchildren played.

Jeanne was a steady, kind, and fierce advocate for her family and for what is right and honorable. It is a legacy her family strives to emulate. She welcomed all, and had an infectious laugh and quick wit. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many.

A private funeral for immediate family will be held at the Church of St. Joseph in Red Wing, with Father Thomas M. Kommers presiding. Jeanne will be interred at Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of Jeanne’s life will be planned for a later date, when it’s safe to gather.