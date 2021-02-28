Jeanne M. Kerns (nee Gruenke) passed away Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

Beloved wife of Mike, they celebrated 25 glorious, romantic years of marriage. Loving mother of Tonya Whitewater, Dillon, Dalton, and Michael Kerns. Proud grandmother to Lucas, Lilly and Jafet.

Dearest sister of Barbara, Karen, Nancy, Peggy (Don Wilkie), Steven (Diane), Richard, Lisa (David Burns) and Eric.

Fondest sister-in-law of Donna (Elvin Fountain), Duane “Shorty” (Mary), the late Douglas, Darwin, the late Dwight “Fuzzy” (Julie), Donell, Diane (David Bauer) and Darla (Paul Harvey).

Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews.

Jeanne was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, godmother, aunt, friend, role-model, and superior human being.

She was a dedicated employee of IBM for many years.

Jeanne was preceded in death by Viola and Frank Kerns, Dorothy and Jerry Gruenke, sisters, Patty and Judy, and Baby Michael.

A private Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Dakota, Minn., Fr. John L. Evans II, will officiate. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.

