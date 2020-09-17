× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WABASHA — Jean Marie Sullivan, 83, of Wabasha passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020.

Jean was born Feb. 12, 1937, in Trout Creek, near Nelson, Wis. She graduated in 1955, with the last class to graduate from Nelson High School. She met her husband, Jack, through her brother, Roger and married Jack in 1957, at Durand Methodist Church. They lived their entire married life in Wabasha. Jean worked for Wabasha County Social Services for 20 years before retiring, after which she and Jack traveled with their Boston Terrier, visiting many states, visiting Vicki almost every winter and enjoying grandchildren. Jack died in 2007.

Jean was a member of the Kellogg United Methodist Church all of her married life, also a long time member of the Wabasha American Legion Auxiliary. She loved spending time with her family, three children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She loved baking cookies for them to take home when they visited her. She loved playing cards with her friends, over the years and her trips to the casinos. Summer time meant flower planting time.