Jean G. Stampka, 87, of Winona, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021 at her home. Jean was born on August 27, 1934 in Cream, Wisconsin to Delbert and Goldine (Loesel) Mueller. On March 26, 1951 she married Albert “Bud” Stampka. Along with raising her family, Jean worked at Spurgeon’s and Maggie’s.

Jean enjoyed sewing and crocheting and made afghans for each of the grandchildren. A highlight of Jean’s week was going to the hair salon. She traveled with her family band and truly enjoyed listening to them play. Most of all she loved her family and the family dinners they shared together.

Jean is survived by her sons: Gary (Janet), Dale (Helen), Steve (Tammy), and Ken (Mary); grandchildren, Laura, John, Brent, Holly, April, Tanya, Stephanie, Travis; great-grandchildren: Madison, Tyler, Dakota, Dustin, Danica, Delana, Hunter, Fisher, Nathan, Hannah, Jarin, Jazmine, Jayme, Nicholaus, Nikolas, Brayden, and Audrienna; great-great-grandchildren: Drake and Dakotah; and her sister, Judy Kulas.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother, Wayne Mueller.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the nurses and aides at Winona Health Hospice for the care they provided to Jean.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, October 25, 2021 at Hoff Celebration of Life Center led by Rev. Michael Short. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Jean will be laid to rest in Buffalo City Cemetery. Please leave a memory of Jean and view her video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Celebration of Life Center, Goodview, is assisting the family.