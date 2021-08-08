MANKATO, Minn. — Jean Elizabeth Lovett was born September 14, 1953, in Minot, North Dakota, and died August 5, 2021, at home in Mankato, Minnesota. She lived an amazing 36 years after receiving a kidney transplant, giving everyone who loved her extra time to enjoy her wit and enthusiasm.

Jean led a creative and eclectic life. She was full of dreams, and when her health forced her to give up one dream, she came up with another, time and again. Her athletic skills, love of animals, and commitment to social justice led her to a wide-ranging choice of jobs: horse wrangler at a Lutheran youth camp; quarter horse trainer; athletic director at College of St. Teresa in Winona; office manager for Winona Women’s Advocacy Center; veterinary assistant; bookstore clerk; dishwasher; organizer for mobile home court residents fighting unfair rental practices; and secretarial positions at Grace University Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, Mapleton elementary school, Mankato City Engineering Department, and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Mankato. She was an avid reader, nature lover, camper, vegetable farmer, volleyball and softball player, lover of dogs, horses, cribbage, the Lynx, and the BWCA Wilderness. Jean was joyful, energetic, determined, and loving, and delighted in her ever-growing circle of friends.