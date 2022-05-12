WINONA—Jean Billman died peacefully on April 7, 2022.
She was born on the summer solstice, June 21, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. Her 84 years were very creative ones. She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, quilting, cooking, and doing ceramics. Watercolor painting was her favorite. An avid reader, she came home from volunteering at the library each week with a big stack of books. She read so many books that she had to keep a journal of plots and characters and could always be counted on to recommend a good one. She played the piano, the recorder, and liked to sing. Her yard was always overflowing with flowers. She spent her life caring for others and helping to create a more equitable world. She was a loyal and supportive friend. Professionally she earned a PhD in early childhood education and was a teacher and mentor to her students. It was impossible to go very far in Winona without having someone stop and thank her for the years their kids spent with her at the Winona State University Child Care Center, often stating that currently their grandkids were attending. Kids always made her smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband Milo Billman; her sister Marilyn Keeling; brother Kenneth Brown, and parents: Wilma Mae (Folkerth) and Herman Brown.
She is survived by her children: Amy (Tom Steckling) Billman, Joel (Nance) Billman; her grandsons: Alex and Avery; her special friend Mike Rose; brother Tom (Janet) Brown; sister-in-law Paulette; brother-in-law David (Nikki) Keeling, plus six amazingly lovely nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, Minnesota 55987 or online at winonaarts.org.
Please take some time to hugs your friends, smile at your neighbors, and smell the flowers.