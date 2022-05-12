Jean Billman

She was born on the summer solstice, June 21, 1937, in Springfield, Ohio. Her 84 years were very creative ones. She enjoyed sewing, painting, knitting, quilting, cooking, and doing ceramics. Watercolor painting was her favorite. An avid reader, she came home from volunteering at the library each week with a big stack of books. She read so many books that she had to keep a journal of plots and characters and could always be counted on to recommend a good one. She played the piano, the recorder, and liked to sing. Her yard was always overflowing with flowers. She spent her life caring for others and helping to create a more equitable world. She was a loyal and supportive friend. Professionally she earned a PhD in early childhood education and was a teacher and mentor to her students. It was impossible to go very far in Winona without having someone stop and thank her for the years their kids spent with her at the Winona State University Child Care Center, often stating that currently their grandkids were attending. Kids always made her smile.