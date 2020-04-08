Jean Ann Grafenberg

She enjoyed keeping up with her grandkids, Ryan, Maggie, Mollie, Addison and Sydney. Even though her son and his family resided in North Carolina and her daughter and her family in California, she kept up with them on Facebook. She loved to watch videos of Ryan playing the piano and guitar, Maggie dance, Mollie compete in gymnastics, Addison overcome unfathomable physical hurdles and Sydney just being a kid. She was able to visit Matt and his family in North Carolina, this past year for Thanksgiving and Megan and her family for Christmas. Jean had a strong Christian faith and we are sure that she is ecstatic to be reunited with her parents in heaven. Our hearts hurt and life will never be like it was, but we take solace in the fact that her broken body has once again been made whole.