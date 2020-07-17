× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jean Ann Gallas, 72 of Winona died peacefully with her family by her side Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Gundersen Health System.

Jean was born Jan. 23, 1948, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Donald and Mary (Heald) Nyseth. She was raised in Winona and graduated from Cotter Senior High. On June 7, 1985, Jean married Jerry Gallas and they recently celebrated their 35th Anniversary.

Jean worked as a credit manager at Watkins for many years, until her retirement. She loved to dance and she and Jerry spent many Saturday nights, dancing the night away. Her family was her true pride and she loved spending time with them, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry; two daughters, Angie Evans and Julie Johnson (Jeremy McQuiston); three grandchildren, McKenna Evans, Haley Johnson and Cameron Johnson; twin sister, Joan (John) Kierlin; brother, Greg (Jody) Nyseth; sister-in-law, Becky Nyseth; two nieces, Mishelle Kierlin and Heather Nyseth; and two nephews, Adam (Vicky) Nyseth and Shane Nyseth.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Tom Nyseth; and nephew, Mike Kierlin.