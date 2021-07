TREMPEALEAU — Jay R. Tadewald, age 64, of Trempealeau, Wis., passed away on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at his home.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona, where the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 will provide military honors. Please meet at the cemetery gate by 12:55 p.m.