HOUSTON, Minn. — Jared Allan Larson, 16, of Houston passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Gundersen Health System. Jared was born April 16, 2004, in Madison, Wis., to Jason and Diane (Horstman) Larson.
Jared was a junior at Houston High School and a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
Jared brought so much joy into the world. He had the most infectious smile and laugh and loved to snuggle. He enjoyed watching racing and football, with both his mom and his uncle. He also looked forward to working on projects and going fishing with his dad. He was a typical brother who enjoyed teasing his sisters. He participated in the Winona Special Athletics Competition and enjoyed the wheelchair races the best. He also enjoyed Adaptive Bowling, with his Houston Team and went to state his eighth grade and freshman years. He loved being in the middle of the action. Even though he did not have a lot of words, he had a lot to say and had a special way of letting people know what he needed and was thinking. Even though Jared’s time on earth was short, he was able to bring so much awareness to people with disabilities, especially regarding FOXG1 Syndrome, and touched countless lives.
Jared will be greatly missed by his parents, Jason and Diane; sisters, Elizabeth and Amanda; grandparents, Allan and Kathleen Larson and Helen Horstman; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Waldemar (Wally) Horstman; and his great-grandparents.
A public visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church. Masks and social distancing will be required. A private family service will be Thursday with the Rev. Linda McPeak officiating. Please leave a memory of Jared and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com. Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service, Houston Chapel, is assisting the family.