Jared Allan Larson

Jared brought so much joy into the world. He had the most infectious smile and laugh and loved to snuggle. He enjoyed watching racing and football, with both his mom and his uncle. He also looked forward to working on projects and going fishing with his dad. He was a typical brother who enjoyed teasing his sisters. He participated in the Winona Special Athletics Competition and enjoyed the wheelchair races the best. He also enjoyed Adaptive Bowling, with his Houston Team and went to state his eighth grade and freshman years. He loved being in the middle of the action. Even though he did not have a lot of words, he had a lot to say and had a special way of letting people know what he needed and was thinking. Even though Jared’s time on earth was short, he was able to bring so much awareness to people with disabilities, especially regarding FOXG1 Syndrome, and touched countless lives.