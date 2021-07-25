WINONA — Janice Marie (Blank) Hoppe, age 74, of Winona passed away on July 22, 2021, surrounded by her family after a short battle with leukemia.
She was born on May 9, 1947, to Harry and Florence (Szewel) Blank. Janice attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and Cotter High School. She obtained a secretarial degree at Winona Technical College, after which she started her lifelong career at Bay State Milling Company, in which she took great pride for 54 years, working up until her illness.
Janice married Jesse Heuer and had one son, Brian. They divorced. She married Robert Hoppe on July 2, 1982.
Janice enjoyed gambling with her close friends at numerous casinos in the area and took multiple trips to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed league bowling in her younger years. She especially cherished spending time with her granddaughters while they were growing up.
Janice and Robert took great pride in their yard, sitting and enjoying the beauty that they created. She was the caregiver for Robert for 20 years.
Janice is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Brian (Amy) Heuer; granddaughters: Paige and Sierra; brother, Ron (Doreen) Blank; nieces; close friends: Marie Schueler, Doris Palbicki, and Pat Verdick; as well as other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents: Florence and Harry Blank.
She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the funeral service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia St., Winona. Deacon Justin Green will officiate. There will be a time of food and fellowship at the funeral home following the service.
A private family burial will be held at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Janice’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.