WINONA — Janice Marie (Blank) Hoppe, age 74, of Winona passed away on July 22, 2021, surrounded by her family after a short battle with leukemia.

She was born on May 9, 1947, to Harry and Florence (Szewel) Blank. Janice attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School and Cotter High School. She obtained a secretarial degree at Winona Technical College, after which she started her lifelong career at Bay State Milling Company, in which she took great pride for 54 years, working up until her illness.

Janice married Jesse Heuer and had one son, Brian. They divorced. She married Robert Hoppe on July 2, 1982.

Janice enjoyed gambling with her close friends at numerous casinos in the area and took multiple trips to Las Vegas. She also enjoyed league bowling in her younger years. She especially cherished spending time with her granddaughters while they were growing up.

Janice and Robert took great pride in their yard, sitting and enjoying the beauty that they created. She was the caregiver for Robert for 20 years.