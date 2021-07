Janice M. Hoppe, age 74, of Winona, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM until the funeral service at 6:00 PM on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home. A family burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery.