Janet Martha Dorn

She attended District 48 country school for her first eight years and graduated from Stewartville High School in 1953. Following high school, she graduated from Concordia College, St. Paul, Minn., and Concordia College, River Forest, Ill., with a teaching degree. She taught school at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran School in Watertown, Wis., and at Jerusalem Ev. Lutheran School in Morton Grove, Ill., for a total of seven years. She also served as an organist for one year.

In 1969, Janet and Howard and their family moved to Winona where Janet worked at Norwest (Wells Fargo) Bank for over 30 years. She was an entrepreneur with her own “Quilling by Janette” business. She was a past member of the Sauer Home Auxiliary, of WELS Lutherans for Life, and of various organizations at church. Her hobbies included genealogy, painting, tatting, crocheting, and writing poetry. She was instrumental in molding a very closely-knit family relationship. Her greatest blessings were her Savior and her family. Her strong faith and love of God and her love for her family were evident in the way she lived her life.