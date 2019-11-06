LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Janet M. “Bittner” Greenslit, of Lakeville passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, with her children at her side.
Janet was born to Hugo and Myrle Bittner June 18, 1929, in Winona, Minn. She attended Hamline University and graduated with a teaching degree in math and English. Janet taught at St. Francis, Winona, Morgan and Lakeville. Following her years in education, Janet was the copy editor at the Dakota County Tribune and This Week newspapers. For many years, Janet was active with the Dakota County Fair Art Exhibits and also served an election judge for the community of Lakeville. She volunteered as the AARP income tax site coordinator to assist elderly and low income adults file their taxes. Janet was an avid reader, who donated her time to the Lakeville library, and instilled her love of reading in her children and grandchildren. Janet took great pride and joy in her home and yard and loved sitting on her porch. In June, all Janet’s children, grandkids and great-grandkids were able to share in her fun-filled 90th birthday celebration. She was a great listener with a wonderful sense of humor. Janet was always there for her family and friends with a wealth of knowledge and wise advice.
She will be greatly missed by her children, Richard (Lynn) Greenslit, Jane (Steve) Reiter, and Ann (Todd) Stokke; brother, Jack (Dorothy) Bittner; grandchildren, Drew (Kari) Reiter, Stephanie (Brian) Wedlund, Matt (Jenna) Greenslit, Scott (Elle) Greenslit; great-grandchildren, Talan, Lucy, Madeline, and Everly Greenslit, and Aubrey and Braxton Reiter. Janet was preceded in death by her parents; and her grandson, Spencer Thomas Stokke.
A celebration of life will be held at noon Saturday, Nov. 9, with visitation beginning at 11 a.m. at Hoff Celebration of Life Center, 3480 Service Dr., Winona/Goodview, Minn. 55987. Refreshments and memory sharing will follow at the Winona American Legion, 302 E. Sarnia St., Winona, Minn. 55987. Please share a memory of Janet and sign her online guest book at www.hofffuneral.com.