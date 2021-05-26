Janet C. Howard, 87 of Wabasha and formerly of Winona, MN and La Crescent, MN, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021.

Janet was born September 17, 1933, in North Conway, NH to Harold and Leah (Allard) Clemons. She graduated from Kennett High School, Conway, NH in 1951. On June 11, 1955, she married Gerald Howard in North Conway. Janet was an x-ray technician at various hospitals and clinics. She retired from Franciscan Skemp (Mayo Clinic) Hospital, La Crosse, WI.

She is survived by her husband Gerald; six children: Scott (Crystal) Howard; Deanna (Al) Grote; Russell (Janet) Howard; Ronald (Ann) Howard; Jeffrey (Carol) Howard; and Patricia Howard; 23 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; a sister Elaine Spratt and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant son Douglas.

Per Janet’s request there will be no services.

Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha, MN. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com