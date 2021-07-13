ADRIAN, MN—Jane Hokeness, 69, of Adrian, MN died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Adrian Country Living Cottages. Jane was born on August 23, 1951, in Winona, MN to Francis and Mary Stoltz. Jane graduated from Winona Cotter High School and then went to tech school to be a stewardess in Minneapolis. It was there she met Jack Hokeness and on July 22, 1972 they married and later moved to a farm near Rushmore, MN. To this union, Jane was blessed with four children: Chad, Troy, Sara and Lori. Jane enjoyed helping mentor her own children and others—she worked many years as a paraprofessional at Adrian Elementary Schools. She will be remembered by all for her smile, generosity and commitment to being a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Some fond memories from her family include:
Jane was very active in supporting her children and grandchildren in attending many activities, she was known for taking many pictures, videotaping events and building many scrapbooks to memorialize their achievements.
Jane was a devoted wife and partner, helping assist Jack with the family farming operation.
Jane enjoyed helping her kids and grandkids learn by practicing flashcards, spelling words and played many games with her kids and grandkids competitively such as Uno and bingo.
Jane had a love of shopping and would often be at the local malls each Saturday with her daughters
Jane loved travelling and enjoyed many adventures with Jack in their Corvette, as well as taking family road trips to destinations such as California, Florida and Texas.
Jane is survived by her husband, Jack Hokeness; her sons Chad (Stacey) Hokeness of Adrian, MN and Troy (Desirée) Hokeness of Sioux Falls, SD; her daughters Sara Hokeness (fiancé Mike Detert) of Sioux Falls, SD and Lori (Matt) Eichner of Los Altos Hills, CA; grandchildren: Haley (Brandon) Berglund, Jackie (Matt) Slater, Rylie and Carter Hokeness; Carson, Emerson, and Addisyn Hokeness; Jasmine Peiper and Brooklyn Christie; Jackson and Nate Eichner; great granddaughters Bristlyn & Briar Berglund; sisters SeAnn Heusinkveld, Karen Wiczek, Debra Stoltz, and Cathy Polus; brothers Allen Stoltz, Gary Stoltz, Rodney Stoltz, Brian Stoltz, Francis, Jr. Stoltz, and John Stoltz. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, Francis and Mary Stoltz; brother Paul Stoltz; and grandson Landon Hokeness.
Arrangements are under the care of Dingmann Funeral Home of Adrian, where they will be hosting a private ceremony and prayer service on Tuesday July 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are recommended to these organizations that were important to Jane: Adrian Country Living Cottage—200 7th St W, Adrian, MN 56110 and the Upper Midwest Multiple Sclerosis Society.