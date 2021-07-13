ADRIAN, MN—Jane Hokeness, 69, of Adrian, MN died peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, July 8, 2021, at the Adrian Country Living Cottages. Jane was born on August 23, 1951, in Winona, MN to Francis and Mary Stoltz. Jane graduated from Winona Cotter High School and then went to tech school to be a stewardess in Minneapolis. It was there she met Jack Hokeness and on July 22, 1972 they married and later moved to a farm near Rushmore, MN. To this union, Jane was blessed with four children: Chad, Troy, Sara and Lori. Jane enjoyed helping mentor her own children and others—she worked many years as a paraprofessional at Adrian Elementary Schools. She will be remembered by all for her smile, generosity and commitment to being a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother. Some fond memories from her family include: