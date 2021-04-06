Jane Herold Noll, 93, died Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at Gundersen St. Elizabeth’s Care Center, Wabasha. The oldest of five children, Jane was born to Albert and Leona (Bade) Herold Sept. 25, 1927, at Winona. She grew up on the Alma Bluff near the tiny hamlet of Herold. Jane completed her local education at Herold School and attended weekly services at the Herold Church. It’s no wonder that as a little girl whenever Jane heard “Hark the Herald Angels Sing” being performed she thought they were singing about her family! Jane graduated high school from Minnehaha Academy, Minneapolis. To pay tuition she worked evenings and weekends at Peterson Drug.

Jane thought she wouldn’t miss helping on the farm, but she did! After graduation Jane returned home and worked as a secretary at the Alma Dairy. One day a handsome young farmer came in and asked her for a date. Three months later, Oct. 1, 1949, Jane married Andrew Noll at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Alma. Together they provided a loving home for their four children. Jane wasn’t raised in the Catholic faith, but was a very devoted member her entire life. It was her charge to assure that all children were baptized and made their confirmation with herself being a sponsor for many. Jane literally wore “many hats” to Sunday Mass, always carefully coordinated with her outfit! Jane was a busy woman, involved in family and school activities, church and community events. There rarely was a weekend when guests weren’t being hosted at the farm. For over 20 years the Noll’s hosted the nuns when they came to teach summer school. Multiple girls visited from Switzerland. During their stays Jane would teach them English.