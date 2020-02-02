MAHTOMEDI, Minn. — Jane Elaine Palokangas (Merila), 77, of Mahtomedi died Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at St. Andrews Village. She was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Virginia, Minnesota, to Walter and Margaret (Hobrle) Merila.
Jane grew up on the Iron Range and graduated from Cotton High School in 1960 as valedictorian of her class. She married Wesley Palokangas on Aug. 3, 1963, and had two children, Jill and Erik. They lived in Minneapolis, on the Iron Range and in 1985, moved to Winona, where Jane lived for 30 years before moving to Mahtomedi. As a busy mom and working at Winona State University, Jane received her bachelor’s degree from Winona State University in 1997.
Jane was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She was genuine, kind, honest, compassionate and always greeted you with a smile. Jane’s passions included her grandchildren, family, friends, pets, reading, writing and walking. She was known around St. Andrews Village, as making the rounds around the building walking and visiting with friends.
Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Wes; as well as her parents; her brother, Bill; her sister-in-law, Beverly; and her brother-in-law, Clyde. Those left to cherish her memory include her children, Jill (Brad) Behnke of Mahtomedi and Erik Palokangas of Trempealeau, Wisconsin; grandsons, Max and Cameron; siblings, Judy Merila and Joyce Wallace of Longview, Washington; in-laws, Dennis and Jane Palokangas of Eveleth, Minnesota, Leo Cherro of Aurora, Minnesota, Nell Palokangas of Virginia, Minnesota; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
You have free articles remaining.
A celebration of Jane’s life will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 6, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Road, Mahtomedi, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Jane’s family would like to thank the staff at St. Andrews Village, HealthPartners Hospice and St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, for the wonderful care they gave, as well as to Jill and Erik, during Jane’s final weeks.
Memorials preferred to the donor’s choice. Some of Jane’s favorites include the Animal Humane Society, MADD, American Cancer Society and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN 55082, 651-439-5511.