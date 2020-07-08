Jane Ann Raphael

She was best known for her big smile and wonderful hugs. The strength and courage she possessed got her through many trials and tribulations that came with raising her girls. She would tell anyone she met, that after helping raise four little brothers, she prayed for God to give her a little girl, quickly followed by “Be careful what you pray for!” She showed unconditional love and kindness to all. Jane touched so many lives and will be missed by all who had the good fortune to have known her.

Jane is survived by her five daughters, Chris Beirne (Rich), Cyndi (Charlie Heins) Spalding, Diane Urbick, Carla (Jerry) Bruss and Laurie (Dan Logan) Raphael; her brothers, Dale (Janett) Welch, Jim (Pat) Welch and Dick (Ellie) Welch; her sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Putz and Helen Raphael; 14 grandchildren, Bruce, Shelly, Charles, Sam, Michelle, Mark, Marie, MaryJo, MaKayla, Tim, Ben, Nick, Adam and Allie; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren; as well as many other family and friends, too many to mention by name, but you all know who you are.

Preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl; both of her parents, Dorothy and Maurice; as well as her parents by marriage, Margaret and Julius Raphael; granddaughter, Deena; her brother, Bob; brothers and sisters-in law, John, Anna, Louise, Joan and Peggy; and many other family and friends.