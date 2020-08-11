James Stanley Speltz

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; three children, Amy (Eric) Lee of Minnesota City, Valerie (Brian) Rigsby of Streamwood, Ill., and Jason (Carrie) Speltz of Altura; grandchildren, Raelynn, Jaynah and Spencer Speltz, Allison, Brynn, Anissa, and Aase Brielle Lee, Megan and Bridget Rigsby; brothers, Edward (Rita) Speltz of Rollingstone, Joseph (Mary) Speltz of Winona, Dr. Kenneth (Jayne) Speltz of Lino Lakes and Samuel (Kathy) Speltz of Cochrane, Wis.; sister-in-law, Rosie Speltz; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with the Reverend Chinnappa Pothireddy officiating. Visitation will be 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the church and one hour prior to Mass on Thursday. Jim will be laid to rest at Holy Trinity Cemetery. All are welcome to attend, social distancing requirements will be followed and masks will be required. Hoff Celebration of Life Center – Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Jim, sign his online guestbook and view his video tribute when it becomes available at www.hofffuneral.com.