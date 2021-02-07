RUSHFORD — James Robert Hadley, 70, of Rushford passed away Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, at his home.

He was the son of Benjamin C. and Orma (Feine) Hadley, born May 27, 1950, in La Crosse, Wis. He graduated from Winona Senior High School, class of 1968. In 1970, he married Mary Y. Seebold at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. They were married for 50 years and five months, minus one day. Two sons were born to this union, Benjamin Earl and Matthew James.

In September of 1971, Jim was accepted into the Ironworkers Apprenticeship, and was a proud member of the Ironworkers Local 512, working side by side with his dad. He was an Ironworker his entire career.

Jim stayed busy in retirement, he enjoyed traveling throughout our country visiting Civil War battlefields. He was a member of the Civil War Roundtable, Winona County Historical Society, Winona Polish Cultural Institute, Golden Glow of Christmas Past, and an avid coin and currency collector.

Jim is survived by his wife, Mary; sons, Ben (Cindi Wiczek), and Matt (Megan Shelton); granddaughters, Madelaine (Tom Koehler) and Lauren (Bradley Eggert); sisters, Diane Vaujin and Nancy Hadley; and multiple nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his sister, Chris.