James Ranvik Sr.

STOCKTON — James “Jim” Ranvik Sr., 63, of Stockton passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis. James was born April 1, 1957, to Donald and Darlene (Baumann) Ranvik in Pine Island, Minn. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend.

James grew up in Pine Island until the death of his father in 1965. He later moved to Dakota where he spent the remainder of his childhood. On Feb. 9, 1980, James married Donna Irvine of La Crescent. Together, James and Donna lived near the Winona area and had three wonderful children and two amazing grandsons.

James had worked at Gorman Foundry for 25 years. He later worked for United Machine and Foundry and Midwest Metals until he retired. James’ greatest joys in life were camping and spending time with his family.

James is survived by his wife, Donna Ranvik; daughter, Heather (Shane) Olson; son, James (Jana) Ranvik Jr.; daughter, Amanda (Ashley) Ranvik; grandsons, Cayden and Brayden Olson; brother, Kenneth (Becky) Ranvik; sister, Chris Ranvik; brother, Charles Baumann; stepfather, Kenneth Baumann; and beloved puppy, Oreo.

James was preceded in death by his father, Donald Ranvik; mother, Darlene Baumann; dear friend, Noreen Durant; and puppy, Teddy.