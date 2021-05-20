James Phillip Bambenek

In 1973, Jim graduated from Winona State University with his B.S. in business and started in an Executive Training Program with the NAPA Distribution Center in Minneapolis. Jim and his family settled in Chillicothe in 1978 and over time became owner and President of the Central Auto Parts store in Chillicothe, eventually growing the business to as many as 15 NAPA stores in the surrounding area. Jim was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009 by the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club and the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe.

His family will forever remember him as being an avid hunter, golfer and an enthusiast of many sports. He had an adventurous childhood growing up near the Mississippi River and developed a lifelong love of boating, fishing and water skiing, which was a love that he has passed down through his entire family. Jim loved spending time at his cottage on Lake White, playing his guitar by the campfire, telling jokes and enjoying time with his family. He will also fondly be remembered as the captain of the family boat, and the best water tube slinger around. His daughters and grandchildren will never forget that he had the loudest whistle at all their sporting events and was their biggest supporter.