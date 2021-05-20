CHILLICOTHE, Ohio—James Phillip Bambenek, 77, of Chillicothe, passed away Friday evening, May 7, 2021, at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, with his three daughters by his side following an extended illness.
He was born February 2, 1944, in Winona, Minnesota, to the late James Valentine and Phoebe Catherine (Abrahamsen) Bambenek. On October 21, 1967, he married his beloved wife, Diane Lee (Nauman) Bambenek, who preceded him in death on September 15, 2019.
Surviving are their three daughters (Columbus): Leanne (Mark) Pairan, Amy Bambenek and Jennifer (Tim) Rall; five grandchildren: Kayla, Tyler, Camden, Turner and Bennett; siblings: Charles (Joyce) Bambenek, Laurie (Fred) Krause and Gary (Claire) Bambenek; as well as numerous nieces; nephews; extended family members and lifelong friends. In addition to his parents and wife, Diane, he was preceded in death by two sisters: M. Judith (Gary) Schmidt and Marilyn Bambenek Martinez de Pinillos.
First Lieutenant James P. Bambenek served his Nation as a U.S. Army Infantry officer on active duty during the height of the Vietnam Era. He earned a weapons proficiency award during OCS at Fort Benning (GA). Then, he served as a TAC officer for the 53rd Co. 2nd Platoon OC class 13-70, and has enjoyed numerous reunions over the years with this class of military brothers. Jim went on to become an Executive Officer and, prior to being honorably discharged, he was assigned as the Company Commander of the 544th Heavy Equipment Maintenance Company, Wabasha, Minnesota. In 2014, he was honored for is heroic military service with the Order of Saint Maurice medal.
In 1973, Jim graduated from Winona State University with his B.S. in business and started in an Executive Training Program with the NAPA Distribution Center in Minneapolis. Jim and his family settled in Chillicothe in 1978 and over time became owner and President of the Central Auto Parts store in Chillicothe, eventually growing the business to as many as 15 NAPA stores in the surrounding area. Jim was named Entrepreneur of the Year in 2009 by the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Chillicothe Rotary Club and the First Presbyterian Church in Chillicothe.
His family will forever remember him as being an avid hunter, golfer and an enthusiast of many sports. He had an adventurous childhood growing up near the Mississippi River and developed a lifelong love of boating, fishing and water skiing, which was a love that he has passed down through his entire family. Jim loved spending time at his cottage on Lake White, playing his guitar by the campfire, telling jokes and enjoying time with his family. He will also fondly be remembered as the captain of the family boat, and the best water tube slinger around. His daughters and grandchildren will never forget that he had the loudest whistle at all their sporting events and was their biggest supporter.
A funeral services were held at the Haller Funeral Home in Chillicothe, Ohio. Military graveside honors conducted by the Ross County Veterans Honor Guard were provided at Grandview Cemetery.