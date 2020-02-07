WABASHA — James P. Arnoldy, 91, of Wabasha passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Wabasha.
James Peter was born Aug. 18, 1928, to Theodore and Margaret (Maus) Arnoldy, in Rollingstone. He graduated from Holy Trinity High School, Rollingstone. On Jan. 15, 1955, he married Johanna M. Gullickson and together they raised three children, Gilbert, Mary Ann and Jane.
He was a member of St. Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, the Wabasha American Legion Post #50 and Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post #4086. He taught some evening classes at Winona Vo Tech for a few years and was the chief engineer at St. Elizabeth Hospital for 29 years. He was the past president of NAPE and served on the Wabasha Street Commission and Wabasha City Council. He honorably served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
He is survived by his wife, Johanna; three children, Gilbert (Carol) Arnoldy, Mary Ann (Jim) Barton and Jane Haas; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and two sisters, Pat Cieminski and Eileen Gamble.
Funeral Mass will be 11:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at St Felix Catholic Church, Wabasha, with the Reverend Father Gregory Parrott officiating. Military rites will be provided at the church by the Wabasha American Legion Post #50, the Burkhardt-Roemer VFW Post #4086 and the MNARNG Honor Guard. Interment will be at St. Felix Cemetery, Wabasha.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, at Abbott Funeral Home, Wabasha and the parish prayers will be at the end of the visitation. The visitation will continue at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Services entrusted to Abbott Funeral Home & Crematory, Wabasha. Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.abbottfh.com.