DUBUQUE, Iowa — James Clark “Doc” Lau, 81, of Dubuque passed away Monday, May 25, 2020, at Dubuque Specialty Care. Private family graveside service will be at Paint Rock Cemetery, in Harpers Ferry, Iowa. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Rd., Dubuque, is assisting the family

James was born Sept. 13, 1938, to Gordon and Opal (Phelps) Lau where he grew up on the family farm in Waterville, Iowa. He married Mary Martelle Nov. 28, 1959, at St. Anne’s Church, Harpers Ferry.

He worked for the Dubuque Packing Company for many years and at the Mines of Spain until retirement.

He was an Assistant Scout Master for Key West Troop 69 with his three sons. He enjoyed the outdoors especially hiking, fishing, he also enjoyed playing euchre and spending time with his family.

Survivors are sons, Randy (Peggy) Lau, of Winona, Russell (Barbara) Lau, of Dubuque, and Brian (fiancé Val Voshell) Lau, of Dubuque. Six grandchildren, Kelly (Josh) Hetzel, Katie Lau, Jesse (Leah) Lau, Alexandra Lau, Joshua (Laura) Lau, John (Aimee) Lau; five stepgrandchildren, Derek Sorensen, Silvana Proto, Joe Proto, Lindsay Derrig, and Emily Voshell; 12 great-grandchildren and five stepgreat-grandchildren; brother, Dave (Pat) Lau; sisters-in-law, Arlene Lau, Davene Lau and Marlys Martelle. Many nieces and nephews.