James Kenneth Carlson, 95, a former longtime resident of Winona, died peacefully in hospice care in Roseville, Minnesota, on Saturday, March 21, 2020.

Jim was born June 30, 1924, in Marshalltown, Iowa, the grandson of Swedish immigrants. He graduated from Marshalltown High School in 1942 and enrolled at Iowa State University, but World War II interrupted his college career. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on an aircraft carrier in the South Pacific, where his duties included loading ammunition into an anti-aircraft gun and playing the French horn and trombone in the 20-piece on-board band. After his discharge in 1946, Jim resumed his college studies and started dating MaryEllen Brennan, a high school classmate. Their relationship blossomed, and they married in 1948.

Jim graduated from Iowa State in 1950 with a degree in architectural engineering. At the suggestion of college classmate Ed Eckert, he took a job in La Crosse with the architectural firm Boyum, Schubert and Sorenson. The company also had an office in Winona, and in 1956, Jim and Ed bought out the Winona practice and formed their own firm, Eckert and Carlson Architects. When that partnership ended in 1969, Jim carried on in solo practice in Winona. Later, from 1983 to 1989, Jim partnered with Owen Warneke, another Winona area architect.