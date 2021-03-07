James 'Jim' Henry Sillman

His final sea duty assignment was aboard the USS La Salle (AFG-3) in support of Operation Desert Storm. During this deployment the ship assumed the responsibility of commanding and coordinating the multinational Maritime Intercept Force.

Jim twice militarily served his country with distinction. Once a Marine, always a Marine; he forever remained proud of his service. He seldom spoke of his wartime experiences. Among the many personal and unit meritorious citations earned for sustained excellence, Jim was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal and the Navy Achievement Medal w/V; reserved for those individuals who clearly exceed expectations while exposed to personal hazard due to direct hostile action. LCDR Sillman retired from the U.S. Navy March 1, 1993, after serving his last tour of duty in Arlington, Va.

In his “retirement,” Jim once again served his nation for over two decades as a civilian contractor, supporting shipbuilding projects under the Naval Sea Systems Command. When Jim was thanked for his 45 years of service to our country, which included multiple relocations and deployments away from his family, Jim humbly replied that many more military and civilian government personnel had made the ultimate sacrifice.