James "Jim" E. Puent

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — James “Jim” E. Puent, 73, of La Crescent, Minn., formerly of Winona, died on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, after a short and furious battle with COVID-19 in Vernon Memorial Hospital. He lived the last four years in Creamery Creek Senior Living, Viroqua, Wis.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, in St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 604 Adams St., Brownsville. Minn. Rev. John L. Evans II will officiate with burial to be held in St. Patrick’s Catholic Cemetery in Brownsville. A Rosary will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, in Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home, 1501 West Ave. South, La Crosse, Wis. Family and friends may visit following the Rosary until 7 p.m. at the funeral home on Tuesday.

The family requests that masks be worn for those attending services.

