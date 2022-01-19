WINONA—James J. Jessessky, Sr, 88, passed away unexpectedly Saturday morning, January 15, 2022 at the Tomah VA Hospital.
James was born in Evansville, Wisconsin to Thomas and Marie (Snyder) Jessessky. James graduated from Trempealeau High School. James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation where he served until 1976. He married Kathleen E. Kirkey on July 25, 1959. James worked in intelligence the first part of his Air Force career and then ended in administration. He also worked for several years at Community Memorial Hospital (Winona Health), the nursing home in St. Charles, Minnesota and finished his working career at Kujak Trucking. James loved the Packers, Yankees, mowing the yard on his riding mower and traveling with Kathleen. Attending his grandchildren’s sporting events was an enjoyable outing for him.
Survivors are his children: James, Jr (Kathy) of Holmen, WI, Donna (James) Wojciechowski of Trempealeau, WI, Christopher (Joycelyn) of Watertown, MN; four grandchildren: Haley, Matthew, Corey, Brittni and three great-grandchildren: Karter, Alexander and Jerich.
James was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen; a son, Patrick; two sisters: Josephine, Eleanor and two brothers: Louis and Edward.
Funeral services will be Thursday, January 20, 2022 with visitation starting at 10:00 AM from St. Bartholomew’s Catholic Church, Trempealeau, with service to follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel assisted the family.