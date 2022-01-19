James J. Jessessky

James was born in Evansville, Wisconsin to Thomas and Marie (Snyder) Jessessky. James graduated from Trempealeau High School. James enlisted in the U.S. Air Force after graduation where he served until 1976. He married Kathleen E. Kirkey on July 25, 1959. James worked in intelligence the first part of his Air Force career and then ended in administration. He also worked for several years at Community Memorial Hospital (Winona Health), the nursing home in St. Charles, Minnesota and finished his working career at Kujak Trucking. James loved the Packers, Yankees, mowing the yard on his riding mower and traveling with Kathleen. Attending his grandchildren’s sporting events was an enjoyable outing for him.