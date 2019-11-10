James Fitzpatrick

BROWNSVILLE — James “Fitz” Fitzpatrick, totally an Irishman, passed away Friday, Nov. 8, 2019. He was born March 31, 1937, the second child of William and Betty Fitzpatrick, in Brownsville, Houston County.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Karen.
He will be remembered especially for his engaging storytelling and sense of humor. He always went the extra mile to stay connected to his many friends. “Know that you are loved.”
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, at St. Frances Cabrini Parish, Minneapolis, reviewal at 9:30 a.m. with funeral at 11 a.m. followed by lunch. Burial at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in Brownsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Our Lady of Peace Hospice, 2076 St. Anthony Ave., St. Paul, MN 55104. Arrangements by Willwerscheid.com. 651-228-1006.