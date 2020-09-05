James Everett Mueller

He was a graduate of Winona Senior High School class of 1976. He had a successful career as a business owner and tree trimmer and took great pride in his work. But he was never as happy as when he was in his boat, probably catching a bigger fish than you. He was a truly talented angler. He loved his family fiercely and if you knew him, you never left a visit without seeing the latest photos of his loved ones. He had a soft spot for chocolate labs, especially Charlie and Chelsey. He never said no to an opportunity to take out the 4-wheeler. He lived for his yearly trip to Pincherry Resort on Bass Lake, making memories with family. His last pride and joy was his 1941 Chevy pickup—the toy he never got to enjoy.