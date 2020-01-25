James Drazkowski

James J. Drazkowski, 85, of Winona passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at Sauer Healthcare. He was born Oct. 19, 1934, in Winona, to Stanislous and Florence (Paine) Drazkowski. He attended St. Stanislaus Elementary School. On June 30, 1963, he married Gertrude Milene. During his career he worked at Goodahl Company, Brach’s Candy Co. (Schuler Chocolates), and retired from the Winona Community Memorial Hospital as a Boiler Engineer. During his career at the Winona Hospital, Jim could be found managing the boiler’s, helping the nurses start their cars in the winter, shoveling walks in the winter, or could be just about anywhere in the building doing work and repairs. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, making homemade lures, trapping, and had a love for Ginseng. Other hobbies were his gardens, stained glass window projects, inventions such as a candy wrap machine and a glass crushing machine and woodworking. James loved to share stories of his life growing up. He is survived by his wife, Gertrude; sons, David of Winona, Robert (Gwen) of Maine, Vince (Jackie), Kim (Millie) of Winona, Michael of Rochester, and Eric of Winona; daughters, Vicki Kulas of Winona and Barbara Lightfoot (Tom) of Ankeny Iowa. James has many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Also survived by brother, Ritchie; sisters, Julie (Wendel) Nelson and Helen Dietrich, all of Winona. He was preceded in death by his parents, Stanislous and Florence Drazkowski; brothers, Bernard, Paulie, Adam and a brother at infancy; sisters, Rosie Morgan, Teresa Winters and Margaret V. Johnson. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, March 6, at The Chapel in Sauer Healthcare for friends and family. He will be laid to rest at Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Winona. Hoff Celebration of Life Center—Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements. Please share a memory of Jim and sign his online guestbook at www.hofffuneral.com.
