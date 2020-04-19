× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ARCADIA, Wis. — James Dean Andre, 59, of Arcadia died Thursday, April 16, 2020, in Winona, Minnesota.

James was born June 2, 1960, in Arcadia to Conrad and Marian (Ressel) Andre. He attended St. Stanislaus Catholic School and Arcadia Public School, graduating from Arcadia High School in 1978.

He attended UW-River Falls for one year before returning home to farm with his parents in Rainey Valley. Along with his parents, he developed a herd of registered red Holsteins, his greatest pride. The family lost their dairy barn to a fire in 1986. James then enrolled at UW-La Crosse, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He served as town of Arcadia clerk for 20 years, as well as working for the stockyards in Arcadia. He was most recently the chairman of the Trempealeau County Board of Adjustment, serving on that board since 1995.

He enjoyed raising and exhibiting poultry, training Border Collie cattle dogs, Chicago Cubs baseball, dancing to big band, old time and classic country and western music and entertaining family and friends.

He was a past member of St. Stanislaus Catholic Church and its Holy Name Society and Arcadia Council 1654 Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the American Poultry Assn., American Bantam Assn. and the Coulee Region Poultry Club.