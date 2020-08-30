× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Winona's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WINONA/SPRING VALLEY — James “Amy” Willis Jorgenson, 70 of Winona and formerly of Spring Valley, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Lake Winona Manor.

Jim was born Aug. 12, 1950, in Lime Springs, Iowa, to Clarence and Beatrice (TerMatt) Jorgenson. He graduated from Spring Valley High School in 1968. On May 30, 1970, Jim married the love of his life, Marlois Gabbert at St. Columban’s Catholic Church.

Jim worked in car sales throughout his life. He spent 25 years with Kuehn Motor Company, first in Spring Valley and then moving to Winona, to be the general manager in 1993. He then spent 10 years at Sugar Loaf Ford before retiring in 2016.

He enjoyed golfing and was a former member of Root River County Club and Westfield Golf Course. Jim loved drives in the country and going to casinos and was a diehard Minnesota Vikings fan!

He is survived by his wife, Marlois, of 50 years; three children, Stacey (Darren) Dershem of Lakeville, Benjamin of Winona and Gabriel of Winona; five grandchildren, Wesley (Naomi) Jorgenson, Riley and Alex Jorgenson and Carter and Ross Dershem; two great-grandchildren, Justin and Reese Jorgenson; sister, Connie (LaVern) Mathison of Rochester; two brothers-in-law, Greg and Dave Gabbert; and several nieces and nephews.