With heartfelt sadness, the family of Jaime “Jim” DeLaCruz announces his passing into eternal life on Oct. 23, 2021.

Jim’s life was never dull. Born to parents Margarita and Samuel DeLaCruz on Nov. 9, 1943, Jim grew up in El Paso, Texas. After high school, Jim enlisted in the US Army and served two tours in Viet Nam. Between deployments, Jim took a job as a cook 1,300 miles north in Altura, Minn., where he met and courted grocery store owner Valna Batzel.

Upon discharge from the Army, Sargent DeLaCruz returned to Altura and on March 6, 1971, Jim and Val were married. The instant family of kids and grandkids kept Jim busy traveling, hunting, and fishing while never failing to attend a family holiday or milestone event as the family grew. The years spent at the cabin on Potato Lake were among Jim’s favorites. He and Val, the love of his life, were married 34 years until her passing in 2005.

Jim is survived by his Minn. family — Pat and Ed Miller, Vickie and Gene Reller, Jeri and Lee Arendt, John Batzel, Mary Batzel and Ed Koerner, Tara and Jamie Olson. He will be deeply missed by 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Special gratitude to Jim’s grandson, Michael Miller, who held a very special place in Jim’s heart.

... and his El Paso family — siblings Samuel Jr. and Ceci DeLaCruz and Velia and Tony Ortiz. Jim was an exceedingly proud uncle to Bobby, Yvette, Tony and Danny and mourned the passing of his nephew Samuel III. Jim was great-uncle to 5.

Join us to celebrate Jim’s life. Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist (11 Fourth Ave. SW, Rochester, Minn.). Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service, at the church. Visitors must wear a mask.

Private burial, Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Preston, Minn.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials in Jim’s name to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul St. Pius Conference, 1315 12th Ave NW, Rochester, MN 55901.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com